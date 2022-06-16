Several Madisonville kids gathered at the Dawson Springs City Hall on Wednesday to donate $260 toward recovery.
Cousins Karoline Riddle, 10, Anne Michael Riddle, 8, Kate Riddle, 8, and Cy Riddle, 8, set up a Gatorade stand earlier this month to sell cups of Gatorade during the Hopkins County Regional Chamber Golf Classic.
Anne Michael said all four of them took turns manning the table two at a time.
“Me and Kate would always stand on the chair to see if golfers were coming,” she said.
Karoline said they sold the cups of Gatorade for 25 cents per cup. Kate added that they got their first $100 because one of the customers didn’t have any change, so he decided to just buy all the Gatorades.
“They were so generous they gave us the $100,” said Karoline.
Anne Michael came up with the idea to donate the money to Dawson Springs, and the other three agreed.
“We didn’t want to be greedy,” said Karoline. “This has been a tough time, and we just needed to give back to the community.”
The Riddle cousins got the idea from one of their grandmothers who knows Sandra Aiken, whose father, Ernie Aiken, passed away in the December tornado. Lilly Cunningham, 6, Ernie’s great-granddaughter, was there for the donation.
Cy said they considered donating half to Dawson and the other half to Mayfield, but they decided to donate it all to Dawson.
Dawson Springs Mayor Chris Smiley said the donation was great, and he was glad they thought of Dawson.
“We have had so many people that have come out for us since December,” he said. “It is unbelievable. There are some good people out there.”
Smiley said he is not sure how the money will be spent. Some ideas he had were to buy nails for the people who are currently rebuilding their homes, purchasing gift cards, or giving some of the money to people who come in needing money.
“We will use it,” he said.
Dawson is still recovering from the December tornado with rebuilding and cleanup an ongoing process.
