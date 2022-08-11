Talk of a large airshow was among the hot topics Airport Board members discussed during their meeting in Madisonville Monday night.
Madisonville Regional Airport Board Chairman, Jimmy Riddle shared that upon his return from the airshow in Somerset, he believes this is something that should be done here in Madisonville.
“For roughly $60,000 you can put on a pretty nice airshow,” Riddle said. “We have a name and a number of someone to call that we met, if we are interested in doing that. He’s just north of Evansville and he deals with the FAA to shut down the airspace. He handles everything. He gets the acts, does the promotion, and we need to see what we can do to get an airshow here.”
Mayor Kevin Cotton weighed in as he sat in on the meeting Monday, stating, “It’s definitely worth an opportunity for a conversation with tourism, and maybe that happens as we are wrapping up the hangar project. Everything will be done and we’re gonna pretty much have a brand new airport. I think this is something we can get some funding for too.”
According to Riddle, this wouldn’t take place until next year as they want to finish all of the projects that are going on right now at the airport, however, this is something that the planning needs to begin sooner than later.
Viewing areas would need to be figured out. Vendors spaces and sponsorships would need to be sold. Council members all agreed that this would be a great way to give back to the community and get more visibility to the airport.
“It really shows off to the community as to what we have out here as an airport and it showcases the airport. The airshow will bring a lot of people to the facility that have no clue that we even have an airport. With spending close to five million dollars in airport upgrades we need to be able to show this off to our community. Tourism and both the city and the county will be big players in this. We want to bring people into our community and air shows can do that,” Cotton said.
