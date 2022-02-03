For those of you who were looking forward to some warmer weather, you will need to wait six more weeks, according to the famous groundhog who’s prediction states six more weeks of winter.
Groundhog’s Day originated in a little Pennsylvania town known as Punxutawney, in 1887.
It started with local community members who made a trek to Gobbler’s Knob, a wooded area about two miles outside of town, filled with burrowing rodents to make the forecast. And with that, the legend of Punxsutawney Phil was born, leading to the nation’s first official Groundhog Day.
Winter weather is still here as Madisonville and all of Hopkins County, as we are expected to get some colder weather starting today with an ice storm possible and frigid temps coming along right behind it. We are in a ice storm warning until 6 a.m. Friday. Be sure to bundle up, get your necessities and stay home if you do not have to be out on the roads.
