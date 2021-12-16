Over the weekend a beloved member of the Dawson Springs community, Jenny Bruce, passed away due to injuries sustained by the tornado on Friday.
Bruce was active in the Dawson Springs Independent School system having worked as finance director for the district, then becoming a member of the school board.
Dawson Springs Superintendent Leonard Whalen said Bruce was a great co-worker and great friend.
“I am heartbroken that we lost Jenny,” he said. “She is going to be sadly missed by a lot of people.”
Whalen said she will be remembered by many as a cordial, friendly person that everyone got along with.
“I don’t know anybody that could say a bad word about her,” he said.
Whalen described Bruce as a Panther through and through, having been born and raised in Dawson and graduated from Dawson Springs High School.
“You won’t find a bigger supporter of our schools than Jenny Bruce,” he said. “[She had] a vast array of knowledge of how our school functions and was a major supporter.”
DS High School Principal Todd Marshall said Bruce was a tremendous help to the school district, and she will be greatly missed.
“She was something special to the district,” he said. “Someone who knew a lot and somebody we could go to and ask questions when we needed help or support.”
Whalen and Marshall agreed that Bruce’s loss to the school district will be huge.
“The loss is immeasurable to the school district,” said Whalen.
