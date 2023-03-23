The Knights of Columbus Blessed Trinity Council is dedicating its last Lenten Fish Fry of 2023 to raise money for the Dawson Area Personal Services food bank.
They will host the fish fry at the Dawson Springs Community Center, 108 West Keigan Street from 3:30-5:30 p.m. on Friday, March 31. The meals will be a drive-thru and includes two fish fillets or eight butterfly shrimp, french fries, hush puppies, white beans, and cole slaw for $12.
All proceeds will be donated to the DAPS food bank. The Knights will accept donations of money or non-perishable food items for DAPS as well.
The last Knight of Columbus fish fry fundraiser in Dawson Springs was two years ago and raised more than $1,800 and 800 pounds of food for DAPS.
The Knights are a group of Catholic men from Princeton, Dawson Springs, and Eddyville.
DAPS is a community food bank operated by volunteers from its new location on East Railroad Ave through donations from local churches, businesses, and individuals. It is open to support people in need from 9-11 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.
