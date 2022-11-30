When Morine Evans Alexander was born on Oct. 23, 1919, minimum wage was just 28 cents an hour, while a pound of bread would set you back a dime; 16 cents would buy you a quart of milk; and an eight-ounce package of Corn Flakes cost you just 14 cents.
While the economy has certainly changed over the past 103 years, one thing has remained the same--and that is Morine’s youthful spirit.
The Alexander family gathered to celebrate Morine’s 103rd birthday at Tradewater Health & Rehab Center in Dawson Springs, where she has been in residence since shortly after the Dec. 10, 2021 tornado.
Morine was raised on the banks of the Ohio River in Caseyville in rural Union County. When she married John “Harley” Alexander at age 17, the newlyweds made their home on a farm on Cadiz Hill just outside of Dawson Springs.
In her late thirties, she and Harley adopted their son John--his father’s namesake--when he was a few hours old.
John believes he has a clue to his mother’s longevity. “If we didn’t grow it on the farm, she didn’t eat it,” he said. “She was even a beekeeper and tilled the garden in her nineties.”
The farmer and homemaker also served as an iconic Rosie the Riveter during World War II, showing her patriotism by working in a peanut factory.
“At 103, she has lived through WWII, two depressions, and survived a tornado,” said John.
Morine lost her husband suddenly in 1972. He was only 57 years old. She is “Mamaw” to three granddaughters: Tara Sowers, Misty Alexander, and Whitney Chappell. Thanks to her granddaughters, she now has nine great-grandchildren. Each grandchild has special memories of childhood with Morine in a starring role.
Tara’s favorite activity from spending time with her grandmother during childhood was going “fishing,” she said. “She took me about everyday.”
Misty fondly recalls observing the Easter holiday with her mamaw. “She would boil several eggs, we would color the eggs with her, and she would always draw the cutest rabbits on them,” she said. “I looked forward to that every year.”
Whitney smiled as she remembered playing outdoors with her grandmother as a child. “We made dolls out of mud--that is my favorite memory of Mamaw,” she said.
It was Tara and Whitney’s respective husbands--John Sowers and Austin Chappell--who warned John about the potential of the tornado and were called to the rescue after the tornado hit at 10:27 p.m. on Dec. 10.
“Mama moved to my farm and in with me in 2012,” John explained. “John (Sowers) called and warned me; I went out on the porch and didn’t hear or see anything.”
“As soon as I got back into the house, the dog was shaking--the ground started shaking,” he continued. “Mama had been laying on the couch--I grabbed her, carried her to her wheelchair, wheeled her to the center of the house, put her underneath the table, and I was on top of her trying to protect her.”
The table the Alexanders were under was a small coffee table made from wood from the barn at Morine’s farm on Cadiz Hill. The table was made by Whitney’s husband, Austin. “That table protected us--the house was blown away--but the table with us underneath was saved.”
Tara detailed the aftermath of the tornado. “My husband was headed straight to Dad and Mamaw, but he went through Earlington,” she said. “He called me and told me to grab the boys, chainsaws, and to take the parkway to get to dads.” Tara’s husband was helping clear the roadways as the tornado also destroyed portions of HWY 112 and was unable to get to Dawson Springs as he had intended.
That’s when Austin left Whitney and their sons on Mine Equipment Road and headed for his father-in-law’s farm in the Bucksnort area. “Due to the destruction, he had to abandon the car and head through the woods,” said Whitney.
“Mamaw and Dad were dancing,” Tara added.
“She was dancing in her wheelchair,” John smiled.
“She stayed with me the next day,” said Whitney. “She talked about glass breaking, but that was all she remembered.”
“She hasn’t talked about it since, and for that, we are thankful.” John concluded.
