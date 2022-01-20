The West Kentucky Archery Complex, located at 3100 Grapevine Road, held their regional tournament this past weekend and it was quite the turnout, according to representative Mike Duncan.
“The Archery Association is back, and events are up and running,” Duncan said. “There were a lot of people from Alabama, Nashville and St. Louis all here in Hopkins County for the three-day tournament.”
Everyone was complimentary on the complex and of Hopkins County as a whole, not one complaint was heard, according to Magistrate Ronnie Noel, who was working at the complex this past weekend during the tournament.
As for other events at the Archery Complex, and great potential tourism opportunities, this coming weekend will be the collegiate tournament, and there are potential plans to do something outdoors.
“We are discussing the classic state archery tournament as a possibility. This would bring in teams from all over the state,” Duncan said.
