On Saturday night, five will compete for the title of Miss Dawson Springs.
The Miss Dawson Springs Pageant is hosted annually by the Professional Women’s Club of Dawson Springs. The pageant will be held in the multi-purpose room of Dawson Springs High School at 7 p.m. and admission is $5.
Those competing in the pageant are Madison Garrett, 21, daughter of Johnny and Laura Garrett; Desiree Hunt, 16, daughter of Kathy Alfred and David Hunt; Allie Jones, 17, daughter of Dan and Ashley Jones; Ally McCord, 15, daughter of Brad and Brooke McCord; and Brylee Spurlin, 17, daughter of Chad and Amber Spurlin.
Contestants will compete in casual wear, dinner dress and formal wear.
The contestant named Miss Dawson Springs will also win $100, roses, a crown, sash, trophy, and charm. A trophy and $50 will be presented to the first runner-up on behalf of the club.
Tori Bullock, a 2018 graduate of Dawson Springs High School, will be providing musical entertainment during intermissions.
“The Professional Women’s Club sponsors children each Christmas with the Family Resource and Youth Services Center’s program at the school and awards a scholarship each year at graduation,” said the club’s secretary, Betty Sisk.
Dylan Dawson, valedictorian for the DSHS Class of 2021, received the club’s most recent scholarship award of $250 at commencement exercises last month.
