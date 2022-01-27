HANDS (Health Access Nurturing Development Services) is a voluntary program for new and expectant parents across the commonwealth of Kentucky, offering them support as they build healthy, safe environments for the optimal growth and development of children.
Families begin by meeting with a HANDS Parent Visitor who will discuss any concerns or questions about pregnancy or their baby’s first years of life. Based on this discussion, all families will receive information on local resources within the community. Some families may also receive further support through home visitation, where the information is brought right to your doorstep.
HANDS is a group that aims to support and help you get what you need for you and your new baby. This is not a group to hand out advice or criticisms. HANDS motto is that they believe every parent needs a second pair of hands.
HANDS also provides information and activities to help you navigate early parenthood. The goals are to support healthy child growth and development while ensuring safety in the home and to help parents reach their goals that they have set for their new family.
If you or someone you know is interested in prenatal, development, safety and nutrition tips and information feel free to contact your local Health Department by visiting www.kyhands.com.
The Hopkins County Health Department is located at 412 N. Kentucky Avenue in Madisonville. You may also reach out to them directly for more information, 270-821-5242.
