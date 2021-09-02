The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Thursday:
Christopher Chism, 25, of Salem, was charged Tuesday with fugitive from another state.
Amanda Hibbs, 27, of Nortonville, was charged Tuesday with failure to appear and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.
Jessica Burge, 38, of Madisonville, was charged Tuesday with failure to appear.
Jennifer Cobb, 39, of Graham, was charged Tuesday with non-payment of court costs.
Ronald Cooper Jr., 40, of White Plains, was charged Tuesday with non-payment of court costs.
Corey Mason, 43, of Madisonville, was charged Wednesday with public intoxication, first-degree possession of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal trespassing.
Anthony Morales, 23, of Princeton, was charged Tuesday with no operator’s license.
Roger McCarty, 41, of Madisonville, was charged Tuesday with third-degree criminal trespassing and second-degree disorderly conduct.
