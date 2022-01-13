When someone who applied for assistance through the Federal Emergency Management Agency receives a denial letter, that does not mean it is over.
Robert Baltodano, the Division B medial specialist for FEMA, said once FEMA assistance is applied for, the resident will receive a letter updating them on the status of their application.
He said if the letter happens to say denial in big letters, do not think of it as the end.
“It is because we are asking for additional information,” said Baltodano.
At the bottom of that letter, FEMA will explain why the application was denied.
“Typically, it is because there were some minor errors on the application, a wrong phone number, incomplete phone number, or wrong address,” he said.
It happens often when multiple family members are living in the same house, and they all apply for FEMA assistance. He said they will all get denied, but FEMA just wants to clarify who actually owns the property or whose name is on the rental agreement.
“A denial letter is not the end of the road, but we are starting a conversation,” said Baltodano.
They can appeal in writing, he said. If they need help writing the letter, they can go to one of the disaster recovery centers, and a FEMA representative will help write the appeal letter.
“They can come to any disaster area center, bring the letter with you, do not through it away, and we will help you write it,” said Baltodano.
For more information, call FEMA at 1-800-621-3362 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. local time seven days a week or visit one of the disaster recovery centers.
There are two disaster recovery centers in Hopkins County, one is at Mikes’s Old Pharmacy on 104 South Lee Trover Todd Jr. Highway in Earlington, and the other is the Community Center at 108 West Keigan Street in Dawson Springs. For a complete list of disaster recovery centers, visit FEMA.gov/drc.
