The Hopkins County School System informed parents and staff this afternoon that schools will not resume class until after winter break.
The school system was originally supposed to be in session Dec. 13 through 17, but due to the impact the storm had on the community, classes will resume on Jan. 3.
Superintendent Amy Smith said in a news release that the community is experiencing a tragic time.
“Everyone of Team Hopkins is being impacted and affected,” she said. “Our students, families and community have suffered devastating loss.”
Several of the students and staff have been personally affected by the storm. She said they are in the school’s prayers and the school system is there to offer any support needed.
She said the staff are not expected to work this week, but the central office will be open and will be in touch if volunteers are needed once they receive more information.
Several of the schools are without power, with no timeline on when power will be restored.
