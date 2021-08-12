Despite the return of the masking mandate, students and staff say they were glad to walk the halls of Hopkins County and Dawson Springs Independent schools on Wednesday.
Dawson Springs Superintendent Leonard Whalen said they had a great start.
“We had a tremendous amount of kids that were happy to be back and get going,” he said.
Kelcey Postlewait, principal at Grapevine Elementary, said everything has been running pretty smoothly for the first day back.
“We are excited,” she said. “Some of our kids have not been in the building for a year and a half.”
Even though virtual learning is an option, the majority of the students in Hopkins County and Dawson Springs schools are in-person this year, and with that comes safety precautions.
Masks are required to be worn by all students, staff and faculty in both school districts. The districts are also enforcing social distancing when possible and have hand sanitizer stations set up inside the buildings.
“The CDC is saying 3 feet if masked, and I think we are close to that or over that,” said Whalen
Both districts decided to require mask-wearing before Governor Andy Beshear announced on Tuesday that masks would be required for all school staff, faculty, students and visitors inside buildings and on school buses regardless of vaccination status.
Even though the masks can get uncomfortable, especially in the summer months, the students and staff understand why masks are necessary.
Kenzlei Hayes, a fourth-grader at Grapevine Elementary, said while the masks are not fun to wear when it gets hot, it is to protect against COVID-19. She said her teacher gives them all mask breaks outside so they can cool down a little.
Teachers have also continued mask checks during the day, to make sure their students are wearing their masks properly.
A fourth-grade teacher at Grapevine Elementary, Tricia Matheny, said the kids in her class know what to do and are doing great at keeping their masks on.
“I think it is necessary right now, I want to keep them safe and in the building,” she said.
Despite the masks and social distancing, students and staff said this is the closest to normal school has been in a while.
“This does feel more normal than it has in a really long time, and masks will keep us all safe and keep us all in the building,” said Postlewait.
Dawson Springs High School business teacher Sasha Fight said students were lined up outside the school before they were able to come into the building.
“To me, that says that the kids are happy to come back to something more like normal,” she said.
Kyle Chappell, also a business teacher at Dawson, said even though teaching last year was strange, teaching a more normal-sized class is kind of like riding a bike, you never really forget.
“It is definitely interesting dealing with 20 instead of 10 because there are so many more needs and everybody is spread out,” he said.
Matheny said her goal for the first few days is to get her kids comfortable in a classroom again. She also wants to focus on bringing fun into the classroom.
Teachers are not the only ones happy to be back in the classroom.
Hayes said she loves being back in school.
“It is kind of weird seeing everyone because we all had different days last year,” she said.
Austin McCutchen, a senior at Dawson Springs, said being back in school was pretty nice, and he was happy to see everybody again.
“It is a lot better than last year because a lot of my friends are here, and I feel like it is closer to normal this year than it was the past two years,” he said.
Whalen and Postlewait said they aim to keep students inside the school learning for as long as possible and look forward to a time when masks will no longer be needed.
“We are just looking forward to keeping this going and staying healthy and ease the mask mandate as soon as it is safe to do that,” said Whalen.
