One of the hottest June weeks on record continues into its fourth day today as meteorologists predict temperatures across Hopkins County to remain in the mid-to-upper 90s, with a heat index above 100 degrees.
According to Kentucky Mesonet, the ongoing heat wave moved in the county on Monday morning.
After an overnight low of 69, the temperature quickly rose to 96.6 with a heat index reported by the National Weather Service (NWS) of around 107. Monday night temperatures dropped to 77, then climbed to 95.5 with a heat index once again around 107 during the day on Tuesday. Wednesday temperatures didn’t rise quite as quickly, but still topped out around 97 mid-afternoon, once again with a heat index close to 107 and overnight lows of around 77.
Tomorrow (Friday) NWS is calling for slightly lower temps, with highs in the low 90s and a heat index of around 100.
A slight break in high temperatures is predicted for this weekend, when temperatures are predicted to be in the mid-to-upper 80s, but next week meteorologists are predicting more record highs, at least early in the week, with another high of 97 on Monday and the potential to top 100 degrees on Tuesday.
Wednesday’s high of 97 and low of 77 are a great deal higher than the temperatures Mesonet recorded on that date in Hopkins County during the last five years.
Year High/Low
2021 85/61
2020 79/54
2019 84/63
2018 91/70
2017 80/68
The last time there was precipitation recorded on June 15 was in 2017, when approximately 0.69” of rainfall was reported.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.