On a hot summer day, the Hopkins County Regional Chamber of Commerce offered local employees ice cream and snow cones to show their appreciation and to spread a little kindness.
Chamber President Libby Spencer said she saw the idea on the national post and thought it was a great opportunity to take kindness to another level.
“Today is so hot outside, and people often forget about our bus drivers,” she said. “They don’t have air conditioning on many of the buses, and they are on there for two to four hours every day. Those that are pumping our gas, those that are changing oil, we forget about those folks.”
Chamber employees took ice cream around to different businesses in Hopkins County, while others stayed behind at the office to prepare snow cones for employees downtown.
“We want to make sure they have a treat as well, especially with it being so hot, we thought what a great way to spread some kindness,” said Spencer.
The first stop for Spencer was the school bus garage in Madisonville. She wanted to catch the drivers before they went to pick the kids up from school.
Hopkins County School bus driver Janet Cartwright said having the Chamber offer ice cream was an awesome idea and very kind.
“This is great, nobody has ever done this before,” she said.
Spencer said sometimes people forget how important bus drivers are, picking up our kids and taking them to school.
“They are really important to our economy as well,” she said. “We have to have the kids in school, we have to have our folks working, and they are really important to that puzzle.”
Spencer said she hopes the gesture serves as a small reminder that we all just need to be kind.
“We know the majority of our community is very kind, but we all get hangry sometimes, and we all get a little upset, but we should never take it out on those who show up to work,” said Spencer.
She said the Chamber will continue doing different kindness events as opportunities arise.
“We just want people to keep going, keep being kind,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.