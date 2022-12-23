During Tuesday’s Fiscal Court Meeting, Jailer, Mike Lewis requested a contract extension for the Substance Abuse Program (SAP) within the Hopkins County Jail system, which magistrates approved unanimously.
According to Lewis, this program has been going on since 2005. It is paid for our of the commissary account and it does not cost tax payers anything.
“The DOC decides who needs to be in it and who doesn’t,” Lewis said. “Once in the program, there is class daily, 40 hours of training, the inmates live in the same cells together and it’s not a start and stop, people graduate every week with new coming in and going out.”
SAP, also known as ‘Get A Life Substance Abuse Program’, is a six month course that meets 40 hours per week. This collection of classes overs several areas of concern for individuals recovering from drug/alcohol abuse. Inmates also receive good time credit and earn money while attending the course. During the course individuals receive information from a state certified counselor and local volunteers in the following areas.
Recovery Dynamics, Is a 12-step program that helps individuals understand and maximize the teachings given by Alcoholics Anonymous.
Criminal Thinking Errors, Works to show the differences in thinking patterns between offenders and non-offenders. Allowing participants to develop interventions to assist in preventing further offenses and future incarceration.
Rational Behavioral Training, Is a group designed to assist in understanding the relationship between perceptions and the emotional states that that drive behavior. Allowing individuals to understand and reduce negative emotional states when possible.
Substance Abuse Education, Is designed to educate individuals about many drugs and how they affect the body physically and the impact of these substances on brain chemistry.
Alcoholics Anonymous and Narcotics Anonymous Consists of lectures, study groups and discussion based on the programs of AA and NA.
Relapse Prevention, Is designed to identify thoughts, feelings, actions and situations that lead individuals to relapse back into active drug abuse. Allowing them to build and plan a prevention plan for the future.
Group Counseling, Covers a wide variety of topics, facilitated by an instructor certified with the state.
This is a six month program that offenders are placed in by the KY DOC. Based on previous and current charges, many times offenders are required to successfully complete this program to be eligible for parole.
“This program covers many different aspects of addiction from personal accountability to life skills. This is an evidence based program conducted in a therapeutic community.”
