At Monday’s meeting of the Dawson Springs Board of Education, discussion about the Jr./Sr. High School took center stage.
Board member Wes Ausenbaugh made the motion “to move the sixth grade into the middle/high school beginning with the 2022-23 school year.
Since 2007-08, the district has been comprised of two schools — with the elementary school housing preschool through sixth grade, and seventh through 12th grades in the Jr./Sr. High. Neighboring districts Christian and Webster are also currently using the same K-6 format for elementary schools.
In the proposal, Jr./Sr. High Principal Todd Marshall gave two primary reasons in the request to restructure the junior high.
“The first reason is that state accountability and testing are set up as sixth, seventh, and eighth grade as one group, and this would put everyone in that group in one building with the same teachers,” he said. “And age-wise, it takes the oldest group out of the elementary school and puts them with same-age peers.”
According to Superintendent Leonard Whalen, stakeholders were asked to complete surveys in an effort to help gauge how teachers, parents, and students felt about the request. About 100 surveys were completed and returned with about 60% in favor of the move, 30% against, while about 10% were indifferent.
Board member Kent Dillingham seconded Ausenbaugh’s motion, but before a vote could be counted, fellow Board member Carol Niswonger asked for some clarification and voiced some trepidation.
“Where are you going to house them?” asked Niswonger.
“In the middle school side,” replied Marshall. The Jr./Sr. High features a separate wing for seventh and eighth graders, with two classrooms — one is currently utilized as an office for the special education department, with the other, the former Spanish classroom, empty.
“There are currently 50 fifth graders,” said Elementary Principal Jennifer Ward, who agreed with Whalen and Marshall’s proposal. “There are a few students who are nervous, but they’d be just as nervous in sixth grade going to seventh.”
“Are you sure you want to do this?” Niswonger asked Marshall. “We’ve had so many changes the last two years — I’d like to have one year that’s just ... even.”
Dillingham, a former middle school principal for the district, attempted to ease Niswonger’s concerns.
“It just takes a week or two — and it’s just like they blossom,” he said. “If you look at the research on that age group and all of that — they are ready to thrive.”
“I support you all,” said Niswonger when Allen called for the vote on Ausenbaugh’s motion, which was unanimous.
According to Marshall and Whalen, positions for a middle school English teacher and a middle school math instructor will be posted as soon as possible. The current sixth grade teachers will remain as part of the elementary school’s faculty.
In other news, the Board:
• transferred the allocation for a Spanish teacher at the Jr./Sr. High to one for a Family Consumer Science teacher. Spanish is strictly an online course through Edgenuity. By hiring a Family Consumer Science instructor, it creates another pathway for career readiness. The position will be posted within the week, and the instructor will oversee the peer tutors, as well as teach culinary arts and fashion design, among other classes.
• approved the 2022-23 school calendar as presented by Director of Pupil Personnel Kent Workman. The calendar includes a full week of fall break, Oct. 3 — Oct. 7, but Workman warned this may not be the case in future years. Breaks are determined by Area Technology Center (ATC), which follows the Caldwell County School District’s calendar. Caldwell County customarily takes a three- or four-day long weekend for fall break. According to Workman, the ATC serves an estimated 30 to 40 Panthers per school year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.