The Southern Baptist Convention Disaster Relief out of Missouri arrived in Dawson Springs Saturday, and they have no plans to leave anytime soon. The volunteer team has brought one showering unit with three showers so far, and the larger showering unit with 5-6 showers will be arriving no later than Friday, December 17. They will also be bringing a laundry unit to provide free cleaning services.
This team is made up of over 60 volunteers from all over the state of Missouri, according to one disaster team volunteer member, Evan Allen. The showers are equipped with soap, body wash, shampoo, conditioner, wash cloths and towels. Volunteers clean each shower after every individual use.
“If you are in need of a hot shower we are happy to provide one for you,” Timothy Crabtree, disaster team volunteer member said. “We ain’t leaving anytime soon.”
The laundry units that will be arriving Friday, December 17, will provide free service as well. These units will be parked directly across the street, at the corner of Main and Railroad. Simply drop off your laundry, it will be washed and dried, folded and put bag in your bag for you to pick up.
In addition to hot showers and clean clothes, meals will provided every day at 4 p.m. next to the shower units. Other services provided by The Southern Baptist Convention Disaster Relief Team consists of debris cleaning crews, chaplains and chainsaw crews on site all throughout the community.
“We are here to help,” Michael Hibbard, Command Chief stated. “We are here as long as we need to be, however long that may be.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.