Ten graves from the Cook Family Cemetery will be relocated to the Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery, with those being reinterred to be honored at a service this weekend.
The Hopkins County Cemetery Preservation Board and the Hopkins County Genealogical Society will have a rededication service at 2 p.m. on Saturday at Forest Lawn Memorial.
Theresa Ray, a member of the genealogical society, said only two of the 10 individuals have been identified as Johnston Cook and his wife, Delillah Stafford Cook. The other eight individuals may be Cook Family members or friends, but their identities are still unknown.
“However, markers have been placed to mark the final resting place of these ten individuals,” she said.
Family members from Indiana, Illinois, and Madisonville have been contacted and plan to attend the service officiated by Brother Robert Clemmons.
“We are grateful for the assistance of Harris Funeral Home and appreciate the property owners’ decision to relocate these individuals from the Cook Family Cemetery so they will not be forgotten,” said Ray.
This journey started in early January 2023 when Ray approached the Hopkins County Fiscal Court asking for help to relocate these individuals after the land with the Cook Family Cemetery on it has been sold.
During the meeting, Ray said they needed the fiscal court’s help because if the individuals weren’t moved, then they could be covered over. After discussion over two weeks, the fiscal court approved helping the genealogical society move the individuals.
Ray said the relocation will give family members a chance to visit the graves without the threat of them being covered up.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.