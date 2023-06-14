A Nortonville man was arrested Tuesday afternoon after Madisonville Police say he led them on a high speed chase through Hopkins County.
The incident began when officers say they noticed a vehicle traveling northbound on I-69 make an abrupt lane change without signaling near Exit 117. The vehicle then decelerated “drastically” according to the police report.
Suspecting the driver was possibly impaired, officers attempted to perform a traffic stop, at which point they say the vehicle accelerated, cut across the left hand lane and made a u-turn onto I-69 south near Exit 116.
Officers say the vehicle nearly crashed near Exit 116, almost striking several vehicles as it fled from police.
Near Exit 114, police say that they observed the driver throw a bag out of the vehicle, then take the exit into Mortons Gap. Once Mortons Gap the vehicle struck a railroad embankment and became disabled.
Police say that Aaron J. Sisk, 24 of Nortonville, attempted to flee on foot but was apprehended by police.
Units were able to retrieve the bag police believe Sisk threw from his vehicle, where they say they located a substantial amount of meth and synthetic marijuana, a digital scale and multiple baggies. Inside the vehicle they reported finding loose meth and drug paraphernalia.
Sisk was arrested and charged with reckless driving, fleeing police, resisting arrest, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance, operating on a suspended or revoked license, trafficking in meth, trafficking in a synthetic drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. He received an additional charge of tampering with physical evidence.
Kenneth S. Lock, 55 of Mortons Gap, a passenger in the vehicle, was charged with trafficking in meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.
