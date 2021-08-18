The Dawson Springs City Council covered quite a bit of ground in a meeting lasting a mere 15 minutes in duration on Tuesday evening.
At about the halfway mark, the council was addressed by Police Chief Mike Opalek with a request for a new police cruiser.
Due to a substantial balance in ABC funds, Opalek would like to take the opportunity to be proactive where his department’s fleet of vehicles is concerned.
“Councilman (Kenny) Mitchell called me and asked me that if we did make a purchase right now would it mess up the rotation,” said Opalek. “I don’t think it’s going to mess up the rotation because now we can potentially sell a vehicle instead of scrapping it later for literally junk. Right now, we could potentially sell a car and make a couple thousand dollars.”
According to Opalek, the School Resource Officer’s Ford Taurus may be up first on the auction block.
“The condition that it’s in, we could potentially put a reserve on it for $6,000 and actually make money off of it,” he said.
Since the prospective cruiser would have to be equipped with sirens, lights, and decals, Opalek asked the council for a little over $53,000 from ABC funds to make the purchase. The council approved the police chief’s request with no opposition.
Mayor Chris Smiley announced the resignation of Code Enforcement Officer Fred Rawley, effective July 26. Upon leaving his position, Rawley “recommended we not hire a replacement until the COVID mandates are lifted and citations can again be issued,” said Smiley. “Fred suggested the police department cover for now with issuing citations.”
The council took Rawley’s suggestion under advisement and therefore no action was taken on filling the position.
In other news, the council:
• reappointed Penny Simons to a three-year term on the Code Enforcement Board.
• formed a committee to decide how to spend $200,000 in American Rescue funds. The $200,000 in American Rescue funding was initially earmarked for the ongoing wastewater project, but Smiley was able to acquire the $200,000 in a grant from the Hopkins County Fiscal Court as the project was “shovel ready.”
The fiscal court received $1.6 million dollars specifically for assisting the 10 water districts in Hopkins County with shovel-ready projects. Council member Martha Woolsey volunteered to serve on the committee.
• approved Resolution 2021-06 to use the $200,000 grant from the Hopkins County Fiscal Court for the current wastewater project.
• agreed to add Councilman Mark McGregor’s motion to the agenda to sell the City’s inoperable garbage truck to the City of Madisonville for $5,000 to use for spare parts. The addition to the agenda and the sale passed unanimously. The City of Dawson Springs is awaiting delivery of their newly-leased garbage truck which is due to arrive this fall.
