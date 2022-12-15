The Glema Mahr Center for the Arts in Madisonville will be hosting the Madisonville Community College Singers’ Holiday Music Celebration, which has become a tradition for kicking off the holiday season in Hopkins County.
This year the Chamber Singers from Hopkins County High Schools and the Winds of Christmas Instrumental Ensemble will also be joining the MCC Singers on stage, tomorrow, December 16, at 7p.m. Tickets are still available and they are only $5 per.
If you are planning to attend the show, feel free to come early to check out the twelve Christmas trees and wreaths that have been decorated and lit throughout the Glema Mahr Center to add to the holiday ambiance.
For more information visit GlemaCenter.org or call the box office directly, 270-821-2787.
