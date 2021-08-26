Michael Roche’s case for his alleged involvement in the June 1 shooting of 16-year-old Dakota Carter has now been turned over to a grand jury.
According to Hopkins County Circuit Court Clerk Tanya Bowman, a decision from the grand jury had not been returned as of Wednesday.
Carter was shot and killed at his parents’ home in Dawson Springs, according to police reports.
Roche, 19, of Dawson Springs, was charged by the Kentucky State Police on June 2 at his home with complicity to murder along with cultivating in marijuana (five plants or more), delivering or manufacturing drug paraphernalia and endangering the welfare of a minor.
The complicity charge is the only charge being observed in the Hopkins County Circuit Court and all other charges Roche is facing are being tried in Caldwell County Circuit Court.
According to the KSP Post 2 PIO Trooper Brandon McPherson, the complicity charge means that Roche was considered an accomplice with the murder following initial interviews with KSP.
KSP Post 2 Trooper Hunter Carroll said the investigation is still considered ongoing and open, and that detectives are still interviewing and following up on leads. He could not say whether or not the investigation is anticipated to yield more arrests.
Bowman said it is possible for Roche to undergo preliminary court hearings for his Caldwell County charges while waiting for the grand jury to return their decision on his charges in Hopkins County.
As of Wednesday, Roche remains housed in the Caldwell County Jail on a combined total of $508,000 cash bond, according to the jail’s website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.