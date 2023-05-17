A familiar face in Region 2 athletics will be returning to Hopkins County Schools this fall, assuming the newly created role of District Director of Athletics and Special Programs.
Bell is currently employed in Caldwell County where he is serving in his second year as the Director of Technology, but the bulk of his educational background has been tied to athletics.
Prior to making to move to Caldwell, Bell spent many years in Webster County where he served as the Athletic Director of Webster County High School, as well as the District Director of Special Programs.
“I’m humbled to accept the position of director of athletics and special programs for Hopkins County Schools and very excited to be a part of #TeamHopkins,” Bell said. “I can’t wait to begin this new journey and see how we can enhance the opportunities for all students to grow.”
His career has included working as an assistant principal at Webster County High School. He was also a teacher and coach at Hopkins County Central High School, WCHS, South Hopkins Middle School, James Madison Middle School, and Calloway County High School.
Bell has served as president of the Kentucky Athletic Administrators’ Association. Honors include Region 2 Athletic Administrator of the Year, NIAAA National Award of Merit, KHSADA State Athletic Administrator of the Year, and 2nd Region Coach of the Year.
He earned a bachelor’s degree in technology (industrial) education, and master’s degrees in technology (industrial) education and school administration, all from Murray State University.
“Mr. Bell has tremendous experience at the school and district level with athletics and special programs,” said Hopkins County Schools Assistant Superintendent Marty Cline. “He is passionate for students and the activities that enhance their school experiences. He will be a valuable addition to the Hopkins County Schools team.”
