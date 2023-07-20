Normally students from across the county would be gearing up for the start of classes, but construction delays in both Hopkins County and Dawson Springs Independent schools have pushed the start of the 2023-24 school year back in both districts.
Dawson Springs students will start classes on Wednesday, Aug. 30, and Hopkins County students will start on Tuesday, Aug. 15.
Dawson Springs Superintendent Lenny Whalen said the late start in that district was planned in advance as the board of education was building the 2023-24 school calendar.
The Dawson Springs High School is undergoing HVAC renovations. He said they are replacing most of the HVAC system in the building because it was original to the building when it was completed in 1981.
“We already had all of our PD days and all that laid out when we did the calendar last year in preparation for the renovation,” Whalen said.
He added that school officials are looking forward to the start of school and believes it is going to be a good year, just starting a little later.
As for Hopkins County, the school board voted Tuesday night to amend the traditional calendar to move the start date for students back due to construction delays at Hanson Elementary School.
A&K Construction, the contractor for Hanson Elementary, is expected to be finished with the building by July 27 and done with the site by Aug. 7.
School board member Steve Faulk said it was the best plan for the situation they are in. Nicholas Foster, also a school board member, said it was good to know that none of the breaks got changed.
“I know that was a concern for parents, and I am glad that none of that got changed,” he said.
Hopkins County Schools Superintendent Amy Smith said she talked with the principals and directors on Monday, and they were supportive of the idea to move the start date.
“They understood why, and they were very appreciative that you all are always making the best decisions for the students,” she said. “Sometimes those are not always popular decisions, but at the end of the day they are what’s best for kids.”
Smith said Team Hopkins Day will still be Wednesday, Aug. 2, and the district-wide PD will be that afternoon and on Thursday, Aug. 3. The calendars for the classified employees should be finished by the end of the week to answer any questions they may have.
“We tried to have the least amount of changes possible for everybody involved,” she said.
