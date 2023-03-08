Leonard Lance Menser appeared in Hopkins County Circuit Court on Wednesday and entered a plea of guilty to two counts of 1st Degree Wanton Endangerment.
Menser, a former Hopkins County educator, had been facing two counts of incest with a victim under the age of 12 and five counts of sodomy of a victim under the age of 12. All other charges in the case have been dropped as part of his plea deal.
“This agreement was reached in consultation and with the agreement of the victims in this case,” said Commonwealth’s Attorney Kathryn Senter.
She added that Menser is schedule to appear on May 11, 2023 for sentencing. The Commonwealth Attorney’s Office will oppose probation.
Under Kentucky Law (KRS 508.060), first degree wanton endangerment is a class D felony, punishable by one to five years in prison for each charge. Incest of a victim under 12 and sodomy of a victim under the age of 12 are both class A felonies, punishable by up to 20 to 50 years or life in prison for each charge.
Sentences can either run consecutively or concurrently (at the same time).
Menser was charged in August of 2020 following an investigation by the Kentucky State Police.
