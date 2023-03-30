Pond River Farmstand and Baking Co. will host an Easter event for all ages from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
Bunny Wickham, the owner of Pond River, said there will be an Easter Egg Hunt, games for the kids, food, and produce for sale.
“It is just a free community event we are offering for everyone,” she said.
The egg hunt is a little different than normal because it is a scavenger egg hunt. Kids will have a list of 12 eggs to need to find and turn in to receive a prize.
“I am really excited about it because it is a different kind of egg hunt,” said Wickham.
The Easter Bunny will be at the farm taking photos with families and playing games with the kids. Wickham said there will be corn hole, bean bag tosses, hula hoops, and bubbles for the kids to play with. If the weather is good, she hopes to have a maze for the kids to play in.
“Just a lot of different things to do,” she said.
Food will be available for purchase during the event. She said they will be serving hot dogs, chips, soda, and water, but prices haven’t been determined.
There will also be plants for sale for those starting their spring gardens. Wickham said they have tomato plants, peppers, cabbage, broccoli, and cauliflower ready to go. There will also be jam, jelly, and bread for sale.
“All kinds of bedding plants to get your garden started,” she said.
The weather is supposed to be nice on Sunday, but the ground may still be wet, so Wickham asks people to be conscientious of the weather.
She hopes a lot of people come out on Sunday and everyone has a good time.
Pond River Farmstand and Baking Co. is located at 3880 Casner Road in Madisonville. For more information on the farm, visit pondriverfarm.com.
