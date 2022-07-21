On Tuesday, parents of Earlington Elementary students received an email from Hopkins County Schools notifying them that the school will be closing following the upcoming 2022-23 school year. The letter also stated that the board will begin the process of redistricting students in Hopkins County.
Hopkins County Schools Superintendent Amy Smith said it was a difficult decision.
“On a personal level, Earlington is my home, and I attended Earlington school,” she said. “However, with the continued decline in enrollment, we believe this is the most prudent action.”
The district’s Local Planning Committee approved an amendment to the District Facilities Plan in February that called for the closure of both Earlington Elementary and South Middle School, while transitioning Southside Elementary into a K-8 facility. The board approved the LPC’s plan in March.
Within minutes of the email going out to parents on Tuesday, many took to social meeting, posting a copy of the letter and voicing their frustration. The biggest complaint was that most believed the proposed consolidation would still be several years down the road, although when approving the plan earlier this year, the board never set an official timeline for consolidation.
With the closure of Earlington Elementary, district officials will now have to determine where those students will go following the 2022-23 school year, necessitating a redistricting plan that could potentially impact several elementary schools in the area.
According to the email, school boundaries and student population numbers will be examined as the redistricting process begins. Every child will always have a home school, it said. At the moment the district has not yet determined what that will look like.
Shortly before the announcement about the school’s closure, the district announced that Earlington Principal Julie Vaughn will be leaving to accept the position of principal at Jesse Stuart Elementary School. The district brought in veteran educator Karen Mackey, who served as principal of Earlington from 2010-2016, to fill that role for the school’s final year.
The school board voted on Monday night to accept letters of interest from architects for construction on Southside for the consolidation process. The district has yet to release a timelines on the closure of South Middle School, which will likely not be until after this construction project is completed.
Hopkins County Schools said they would keep the community informed as plans move forward.
