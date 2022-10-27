Pennyrile Children’s Advocacy Center opened a new location in Madisonville recently, as Hopkins County is one of the largest counties in the area the organization covers.
Candra Barnett, the executive director for CAC, said they wanted to have a location in Madisonville to alleviate any barriers that families may have to receive services.
“We are so excited to serve the citizens of this community,” she said. “We want this to be a blip on the radar for a family. We don’t want this to derail a family.”
CAC provides services to families of children who have been sexually abused. She said the center provides a one-stop shop between law enforcement, social services, medical professionals, prosecutors, and mental health providers to get families and children the help they need after a trauma.
“I also have victim advocates who work with us to help the family,” said Barnett. “If you have never been through the court process or you have never been under investigation, my advocates are available to support families through that.”
She said the biggest part of their job is the forensic interview with the child. The idea is to get them to talk about their story in a way that is age-appropriate, comfortable for them and doesn’t feel like an interrogation.
Barnett added that all the interviews are recorded so that as investigators work, they can go back to the recordings as often as they need instead of the child.
“What is really important with child advocacy centers is we work to reduce the number of times a child has to tell the story,” she said.
The Hopkinsville center has a full medical suite, so they can do comprehensive medical exams.
“When a child has had trauma to their bodies, knowing that their body will recover is important, and sometimes our medical exams do just that,” said Barnett.
Part of the center’s job is community awareness. Barnett said she liked to share that penis and vagina are not bad words. She said it can be difficult getting the child to explain what part of the body they are talking about for a court proceeding if they are using words like monkey or cookie to refer to their penis or vagina.
“It is really important to us that children know the proper names for their anatomy,” said Barnett.
CAC will be launching a therapy program by the first of the year and hopes to be able to offer trauma-specific help. They plan to work in conjunction with the other mental health agencies in the county.
Pennyrile Children’s Advocacy Center is located at 1079 Thornberry Drive, Suite 203, and is by appointment only. For more information on CAC, call 270-881-1111.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.