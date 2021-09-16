A boil water advisory has been set for the entire City of Madisonville after Total Coliform and E.Coli bacteria were confirmed to be found in the water supply when a sample taken on Wednesday came back positive.
According to a release from the City of Madisonville, testing and analysis of the water system is continuing, and the city anticipates resolving the problem within 24 hours.
A boil water advisory was put in place in the Homewood subdivision on Wednesday but the entire city has now been put under the advisory as a precaution, according to the release.
“Bacterial contamination can occur when increased run-off enters the drinking water source,” according to the release. “It can also happen due to a break in the distribution system pipes or a failure in the water treatment process. This is not a result of a water main break or of the water treatment process.”
Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton said a regular test sample was taken at random in the Homewood subdivision and one site-specific test came back positive. A second test was performed that came back positive for Total Coliform.
“At the same time what was done is they went to a site next door and tested that water on one side of the positive site and a site on the other side, so upstream and downstream, and both of those tests came back negative,” said Cotton. “This told us it wasn’t really an issue in the water system itself, it was an issue at the site. The city-wide advisory is precautionary..”
Cotton said 10 randomly selected site samples have already been sent out for analysis and are expecting to know something by noon today.
“We are anticipating it to be all negative tests because we have already tested the upstream and downstream of the water line,” said Cotton.
Because of this advisory, there will be no school today for the schools located in the city including Grapevine Elementary School, Jesse Stuart Elementary School, Pride Elementary School, West Broadway Elementary School, Browning Springs Middle School, James Madison Middle School, Madisonville North Hopkins High School, Hopkins County Career and Technology Center and Hopkins County Day Treatment.
According to Lori Harrison, the Hopkins County Schools Communications and Comunity Engagement Specialist, this is not an instructional day and students will not be learning virtually.
The city also stated that the bacteria cause multiple symptoms including nausea, headaches, diarrhea and cramps, and may pose a special health risk for infants, young children and people with severely compromised immune systems.
