Jack Whitfield’s first term as Hopkins County’s judge-executive has been anything but quiet. Previously serving as the District 4 magistrate, Whitfield wanted to continue the momentum from that position as he took office as judge-executive in Jan. 2019.
“We had already started the project to increase Broadband service in the county, and with that economic driver, I wanted to also help boost jobs and industry,” said Whitfield of his initial goals. “My predecessor, Donnie Carroll, was a great judge to work with, and when he announced he would not seek another term, I felt the best replacement would be someone who already had experience working within the fiscal court and someone who was prepared to continue the positive momentum that we’d created thus far.”
Whitfield’s first year in office was an exercise in patience.
“When someone takes office for the first time, they are full of ideas and are ready to hit the ground running,” he said. “It can get really frustrating to know you can’t accomplish it all in a matter of weeks or months.”
“There are certain procedures you have to follow, and it’s always a good idea to consult others for their input so you get it right the first time,” Whitfield continued. “And that takes time--as much as you wish you could snap your fingers or wave a magic wand, it just doesn’t work that easily.”
14 months after taking office, the COVID-19 pandemic hit locally. Whitfield became a household name, along with Madisonville’s Mayor, Kevin Cotton, as Hopkins Countians invited the duo into their homes virtually during the height of the pandemic for updates each day.
Although the daily broadcasts had ended, Whitfield and his constituents were still in the midst of the battle against COVID-19 when an EF-4 tornado struck Hopkins County on Dec. 10, 2021. Dawson Springs, as well as the Carbondale and Barnsley areas, were decimated.
One would think that the judge-executive’s role would be much more difficult to manage following the natural disaster, but for Whitfield, it has remained constant.
“Ironically, that is one part of the job that has not changed,” he said. “It is one thing to know you can’t lower taxes, balance the budget, pave every road, bring in new businesses and give everyone what they want in one week--as much as you would love to--but it is a completely different thing when a disaster like this affects our county and people are in desperate need for basic human needs like food, water and a warm place to sleep at night.”
“We have been working to see that every single resident affected by this catastrophe gets their life back to as normal as possible, as quickly as possible,” Whitfield explained. “But to not be able to do that for them immediately — the very next day — has definitely been the hardest part of my job.”
Officials from the state, county, and city levels are working together urgently to restore that sense of normalcy to the tornado-stricken parts of Hopkins County.
“We are blessed in this area to have administrations from city to state that all respect each other, share the same goals and work together to achieve them,” said Whitfield. “In Hopkins County, we are all about helping each other.”
“Our local governments are made up of the same people who have lived and worked here their entire lives, and care for the county the same way you do,” he concluded. “I assure the people affected by the tornado that we are doing everything we can to pick ourselves up, dust ourselves off and rebuild our lost communities even better than before.”
