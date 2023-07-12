Camping season is underway at the Kentucky Sheriffs’ Boys and Girls Ranch in Gilbertsville, giving youngsters between eight and 11 from across the commonwealth a chance to experience a program designed to build self-esteem, moral character and self respect. Several Hopkins County children were among their number this week.
“Campers enjoy the regular camp activities such as arts and crafts, nature, sports, swimming, fishing, archery, etc,” said camp executive Director Jerry Wagner. “It is a week filled with fun and learning. Our hope is for campers to create a lifetime of memories during their stay, as well as learn the value of respect and other life skills.”
