You may have noticed Ben Basem and Tommy Gonzalez around town with their cameras and sound equipment. Simply known to Dawsonians as “Ben and Tommy,” they called Dawson Springs home from April until last Friday while they were actively shooting a documentary.
The two independent filmmakers met while majoring in film at Ithaca College in Ithaca, New York. They are currently in the beginning stages of the editing process on their documentary at their respective homes. Their film documents the resiliency of Dawson Springs residents in the aftermath of the Dec. 10 EF-4 tornado.
Tommy hails from Flemington, New Jersey.
“Flemington reminds me of Dawson Springs — it’s also an older place, the streets are named for someone, and it’s a small community that’s a square mile,” he said.
Ben calls Schererville, Indiana home. Schererville is in the northwest part of the state.
When compared to his hometown, Ben said, “Dawson is like a lot of places — there are people who have opinions, who have been through hard times, and who have overcome those things.”
Tommy agreed.
“The thing that makes Dawson Springs different is the people who are in it,” he said. “It’s the individual people in any place who make it sort of unique.”
Ben had the initial idea for the documentary and called Tommy to bring him aboard.
“I was volunteering in Mayfield on Christmas Eve,” Ben explained. “When I heard about Pennyrile (Forest State Resort Park), I initially wanted to do a story about Pennyrile turning into a shelter for people who lost their homes.”
According to Ben, by the time the duo arrived in Dawson Springs in April to begin filming, that story had eclipsed them.
“The story of Pennyrile began to slow down — people were finding homes,” he continued. “We began to realize that Dawson, as a town, and the people in the town became very interesting.”
“Making a project about the people in town became very real,” Ben said. “You will hear, ‘Dawson is gone,’ but it’s not — the people are still here.”
The filmmakers have an estimated 40 hours of footage, all filmed from April until September, to edit.
“It’s very much a summer film,” said Ben.
Editing will occur remotely through May 2023.
“We have to organize it — catalogue it to build the index for it,” said Tommy of the first step in editing, “which makes it easier.”
“In June and July we’ll meet together to make a final cut,” Ben said. “But, we’ll be returning to film a couple of more times before that.”
“The Rotary’s monument will be revealed around the anniversary — they’re going to give us a call when it is time to engrave the names because we want to capture that,” he continued. “And we’re both going to try to be here for the anniversary.”
While distribution of the film is on their wishlist, “the first rule is just making a good movie,” Ben said. “We can’t control distribution even if the movie is good.”
“The first step is making something that is interesting, that’s sad, that’s poignant, that’s funny,” Ben concluded.
“We’re looking at the build back — the pivot point,” Tommy echoed. “We’re taking an unconventional approach by listening to a lot of different people — seeing all of their stories and how they interact and talk to each other — and we are getting as close as we can to capturing life as it’s happening in this limbo period.”
