Deputy Director of Hopkins County Emergency Management Jesse Breedlove, left, and Hopkins County Long-Term Administrator Melinda Grace work out of the Dawson Springs Municipal Building for the Long-Term Recovery Group. The group will work out of the municipal building to be closer to the disaster-affected area. Case managers will be in Dawson Springs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22, at the municipal building to help anyone with tornado related issues or damage.