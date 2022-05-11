7th District Tournaments for both baseball and softball will get underway simultaneously on Monday, with the boys playing at Elmer Kelley Stadium and the girls traveling to Caldwell County.
BASEBALL
Seeding for the boy’s tournament came down to a Tuesday night game between Dawson Springs and Hopkins County Central. The Storm came into the game trailing the Panthers by one game in district play, needing to not only win, but win by at least four runs to lock up the third seed in the district tournament.
Under KHSAA rules, district seeding is decided by a number of steps. First is the overall record in district play. By beating the Panthers on Tuesday night, the Storm tied them in district standings. The first tie breaker goes to the team who scored the most runs in their two meetings during the season. By not winning by four runs, Central tied Dawson for runs scored at 12. The second tie breaker goes to the team who allowed the least amount of runs during all six games of district play. District officials say the Storm came up one run short.
The Messenger incorrectly calculated the tie breaker in the article that ran Wednesday following the game.
Madisonville-North Hopkins will play Hopkins Central Monday at 5:30 p.m. Caldwell and Dawson Springs will play in the second game that night.
SOFTBALL
The seeding for the 7th District Softball Tournament was done by the middle of last week. Softball will play in Caldwell County.
Madisonville will host Dawson Springs at 5:30 p.m., with Caldwell playing Hopkins Central immediately afterwards.
The championship rounds for both tournaments will be Tuesday at 6 p.m.
