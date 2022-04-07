One of the most difficult parts for many individuals who are convicted of a crime is taking that next step towards becoming a law-abiding citizen. Many employers wont hire candidates with criminal records, and others will hire them but often limit their upward mobility.
In Hopkins County, those individuals are getting a second chance.
On April 26, Hopkins County residents who have been convicted of a crime will be getting a second chance as the first ever “Wipe your record clean” expungement event is held in Madisonville.
Assistant Hopkins County Hillary Croft addressed members of the Madisonville City Council about the event on Monday night.
“We are hosting what we call the ‘Wipe your record clean’ event,” she said. “Its a need that our community has been looking for and we are hoping to turn this into an annual event.”
Croft said that prosecutors like herself often get a reputation that they want to put people in jail, but the truth is that they just want to make the community better.
“If you have charges on your criminal record that are keeping you from getting a better paying job or getting employment period, you can go through the expungement process on certain charges and get those taken off of your record,” she explained. “At this event we ill have a lot of our local attorneys available to speak with those in our community who are interested in this.”
Croft said the event will also have second chance employers looking to speak with prospective workers, several community resources for those looking to be a better law-abiding citizen. There will also be free background checks offered.
The event will cost $40 per person, but the Hopkins County Law Library is sponsoring the first 100 people who walk in the door.
“We are hoping to have a lot of people come in a take advantage of this opportunity because we would like to make this an annual event,” Croft said.
The event will be on April 26 from 1:3 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. at the Ballard Convention Center.
The Hopkins County Attorney’s Office, the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, Workforce Development and several other community partners are sponsoring this event.
