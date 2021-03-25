Madisonville Community College will be offering a Pharmacy Tech National Certification Prep Course beginning in April.
This nine-week course prepares individuals new to the field, as well as current technicians, to take the Pharmacy Technician Certification Exam® (PTCE®) that leads to the national PTCB Certified Pharmacy Technician (CPhT) Certification.
MCC’s Pharmacy Tech National Certification Prep Course will meet virtually on Tuesday evenings beginning April 13 through June 8, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
The course provides instructor-led virtual sessions combined with web-based learning so participants gain an overview of the field of pharmacy technology in a variety of healthcare settings. This course focuses on the skills required of a pharmacy technician and the legal requirements and responsibilities for assisting a pharmacist.
Some of the course topics include professional communication and customer service, patient care processes, and safety issues in addition to the exam content areas of medications, federal requirements, patient safety and quality assurance, and order entry and processing.
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the employment of pharmacy technicians is projected to grow over the next decade due to an increase in chronic illnesses, an aging population, and a larger number of health insurance participants in the United States.
As a result, there is an escalating demand for prescription medications and consequently the people who supply them. Additionally, pharmacy technicians who earn a national certification are assigned greater responsibility and tasks by a supervising pharmacist thus improving their career prospects and salary expectations.
As a convenience for participants, registration for the national PTCE® Exam and all books and materials are included in the cost of this course, which totals $1,704 per person.
For group registrations, up to 50% of costs may be covered for eligible Kentucky companies through KCTCS TRAINS funding.
For more information about MCC’s Pharmacy Tech National Certification Prep Course, please contact Brianna Crowley at (270) 824-8660 or email brianna. crowley@kctcs.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.