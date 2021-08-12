It comes as no surprise that the Youth of Dayspring Assembly of God are immensely talented. The church, located on Lee Wilson Stevens Drive in Dawson Springs, has had members of its youth group competing in the Assemblies of God Fine Arts Festivals for the past nine years.
Over the weekend, the Dayspring congregation learned that one its own — 15 year-old Emma Argo — had placed at the national level in children’s literature.
According to AG Youth Ministries, its Fine Arts Festivals are “designed to help students discover, develop, and deploy their ministry gifts and to learn about their God-given abilities and talents.”
Over 65,000 Assemblies of God youth compete in more than 80 categories at Fine Arts Festivals each year. Those categories are classified into seven main divisions: art, communication, dance, drama, instrumental, vocal, and writing.
“Our Dayspring youth have participated in this program for the past nine years in such categories as Vocal Solos, Puppets, Guitar Solos, Piano Solos, Spoken Word, Drama Team, Poetry, Worship Team, Photography, Art, Children’s Literature, and Human Video,” said Dayspring Pastor Kathy Redden. “We’ve received a Superior rating many times in our Kentucky District State level, but Emma is the first one from our church to receive a Superior rating at Nationals.”
Emma’s parents — Ken and Amy — serve as youth pastors at Dayspring.
“For Kentucky, competition starts in Campbellsville at the Assemblies of God Fine Arts State level,” said Amy. “Emma participated in three categories at the state level: Human Video--along with several members of our Human Video Team from Dayspring, Musical Theater, and Children’s Literature.”
As the students compete, they hope to receive the highest of ratings upon evaluation, which is “Superior with Invitation.” This rating comes with an invitation to participate in the national festival.
“Our Human Video Team received top honors in their category, and Emma received a Superior with Invitation in Musical Theater for her portrayal of Eliza singing ‘Burn’ from Hamilton,” Amy said. “She also received a Superior with Invitation and Award of Merit--first place in the state--for her Children’s Literature entry.”
Due to the sheer cost of traveling and attending the national festival which was held in Orlando this year, the choice was made to send Emma’s entry in the Children’s Literature category, a book entitled Beautiful Little Monster, for national evaluation.
Beautiful Little Monster won second place honors at the National Assemblies of God Fine Arts Festival.
“Beautiful Little Monster is about a little girl named Violet going to her first day of school,” said Emma. “She is excited to meet new friends that are just like her. However, when she arrives, she realizes that she looks different from all the other monsters. She comes home from school, upset; however, her mother shows her in the Bible how God made us all unique and how He doesn’t look at outward appearances.”
In the end, “Violet gains confidence that she is beautifully and wonderfully made by her Creator, just as her new friends are,” she said.
Violet, Emma’s inspiration for her award-winning book, is a puppet which once belonged to her mother.
“I adopted her a few years ago. I use her in our children’s ministry and when we go to Breaking Bread in Madisonville,” Emma said. “When Dayspring had to go virtual last year, I created a segment called ‘A Word from Ms. Emma and Violet,’ where I summarized Pastor Kathy’s message in a way where children would understand, recorded the segment, and it aired after each Sunday morning service.”
Emma, a freshman at Lyon County High School, teaches Sunday School at Dayspring. She leads the class of Beginners, or students in preschool through fourth grade.
Using that experience, Beautiful Little Monster — which she authored and illustrated — targets a preschool to first grade audience.
“Everyone is different, and that’s OK because that’s how God made us to be,” she said. “Our confidence shouldn’t be based on comparing ourselves to others — we should have ‘Godfidence’ — knowing that God made us unique, just as Violet discovers.”
Emma isn’t stopping here as she has high aspirations for her book and for Violet.
“I am currently working with a Christian publisher to publish Beautiful Little Monster,” she said. “I am wanting to expand the book into a series, featuring Violet and her friends as they discover more of God’s Word.”
As one would imagine, her parents are quite proud. “She has so much talent, but what really makes her special is her spirit,” her mom said. “She has the most tender heart, yet she is bold in her beliefs.
“Ever since her first day of kindergarten, before she walked into school, I’ve told her Let your Light shine,” Amy said. “She has taken that seriously, and her Light is definitely shining bright through the whole nation.”
Pastor Kathy is not only Emma’s spiritual leader, she is also her maternal grandmother.
“As Emma’s pastor, I want her to know how incredibly proud I am of her accomplishments, but most of all for her love of God and her desire to use her talents for His glory,” said Redden.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.