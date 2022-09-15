Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville participated in the “Chalk the Walk” campaign to remember National Suicide Prevention Awareness Week on Sept.4 through 10.
By participating in the event, the hospital is striving to raise awareness for friends, family, and patients who are battling mental health conditions.
Friday afternoon, employees were outside the hospital and clinic entrances, creating their own words of inspirational art and messages of hope on the sidewalk.
Nursing Director for the hospital, Cynthia Dame, said the week is all about bringing to light the struggles that people are going through that might lead them to think that suicide is their only answer.
“People can stop, look at these messages, read them, and know that people are here to help them and support them,” she said.
The staff in the Behavioral Health Unit at the hospital encourages anyone dealing with depression, anxiety, or thoughts of suicide to take the time to reach out to someone. Dame said if they don’t, the feelings will continue to build.
“You might think that you’re broken, but you’re not. You’re just human, and there are more people than you think who are struggling like you,” she said. “We hope our messages reach those who are hurting and help them to know that they have value and that someone cares about them.”
To learn more about how to get help for mental health issues, call Baptist Health Deaconess at 270.825.5650. Those in need can also contact the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by texting or calling 988.
