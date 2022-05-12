The Messenger staff has sent questions to each of the candidates who will be on the ballot for the May 17 primary election. We will run those questions and answers in different races leading up to election day. The questions will appear along with the answers provided verbatim.
Today we are featuring the Democrat primary race for the 6th Magisterial District of Hopkins County:
Charlie Beshears — Incumbent
Age: NA
City of residence: NA
Years living in Hopkins County: NA
James Perry Utley
Age: 66
City of residence: Madisonville
Years living in Hopkins County: 6
Current/Former profession:
CB: Hi I am Charlie Beshears and I am Humbled and proud to have served as your 6th District Magistrate for the past eleven years. I live in Dawson Springs and my district covers three main areas: from Dawson to Buttermilk Road in St. Charles, from Dawson to Southard Church, and from Dawson all the way into Madisonville on Princeton Pike.
I am a graduate of Dawson Springs High School, Madisonville Community College and Murray State University. My first job was at the Unemployment Office where I was an employer representative working with small businesses and industries. I also matched local citizens with job openings. Following my time with the Unemployment Office I worked for the Administrative Offices of the Court as a pretrial officer for 28 years. During my time there I was a Neutral Fact Finder for the Courts and helped establish the Pretrial Service Office as part of the new Judicial Reform of 1976. After retiring from the Pretrial Service Office, I became your 6th District Magistrate, where I have served for nearly 12 years. During that time, I have collected over 500 training hours, as well as spent 5 years earning my Road Scholar and Road Master Certificates. My main goal in my role as Elected 6th District Magistrate is to represent every citizen and community in the Hopkins County, and to serve them to the best of my ability.
JU: Retired Lineman at KU
Primary reason for running:
CB: I am running for 6th District Magistrate again in 2022 because I care about the Dawson Springs and Hopkins County communities. I enjoy watching Hopkins County grow. Which is why I want to be a part of bringing new industry into the area and expanding our workforce to provide jobs that entice our youth to return to the community to raise their families. Since I graduated from college every job, committee, project, and organization I have been part of has been focused on bettering our community for you and all the citizens of Hopkins County.
JU: Primary reason for running: I am sick and tired of career politicians. A political office is supposed to be a means of serving the community and not a self serving place to retire. We need term limits to prevent career politicians from becoming beholding to others. Too many forget why they are there and more important, who put them there.Change starts with each of us paying attention.
What do you believe is working in Hopkins County?
CB: We are fortunate in Hopkins County that all the elected officials truly care about our community. While our Fiscal Court sometimes has differences of opinions and different goals, we have respect of one another and different opinions. We may mutter under our breath, roll our eyes from time to time, but at the end of the day we are willing to hear out the other party to make an informed decision for our community and this is a vital part of our decision-making process. These disagreements should assure you as citizens that each of you and your stance on a topic is represented and heard prior to a decision being made.
We are lucky in Hopkins County because we have a diverse group of Magistrates where each of us bring a different set of knowledge, qualifications, and experiences to the table for every decision. We have magistrates who are qualified in budget, personnel rules, heavy equipment, tires, real estate, advertising, tourism, grant writing, roads, and many other areas.
You may be surprised to know that after the Department of Local Government conducted a Credit Review last year, they reported that Hopkins County was in good financial condition. The Department of Local Government also reported that they do not see counties across the state in this good of a Condition. This good financial condition is reinforced by the fact that we have not had to raise property tax for the past 11 years.
JU: Our law enforcement officers and first responders have made our county one of the safest places in the country to live. They should all be proud of their efforts. I know I am. We are slowly creating more jobs, but we need more high paying jobs.
What do you believe isn’t working in Hopkins County?
CB: While we have so many things that are working right in Hopkins County, we also have our fair share of issues. For example, we are soon going to have to address personnel salaries to compete with the rising wages in the private sector due to inflation in order to keep our trained staff. We also have several grants currently on the books that need attention before we lose them due to inactivity. These grants have set idle for several years including, 2 Delta Regional Authority Grants for Broadband, ATV Recreational Trails Grant, and the Community Development Block Grant for Scattered Housing. As a county we are missing out on applying for new, possibly more beneficial grants until we can close these grants that have set idle
Ultimately, I believe that as a Fiscal Court we have neglected the incorporated cities of Hopkins County (White Plains, Mortons Gap, Nortonville, Hanson, Earlington, Nebo, St. Charles, and Dawson Springs). The way the system works is when the County needs money, we ask the State and Federal Government for help. When the cities need money, they must ask the counties Fiscal Court for that help. Often it seems that these cities are being told that we do not have any money, yet as a county we are sitting on about 5 million Dollars in Coal Severance Money that could be used to help our cities.
It is our job as the Hopkins County Fiscal Court to devise a plan that aids in rebuilding the path of the December 2021 Tornado. The rebuilding is vital to our community’s survival to reduce our revenue losses and get our people back to work and back in houses within our communities. Hopkins County needs to utilize grant money to speed up the rebuilding and redevelopment process, before it is too late.
JU: You can be riding in a vehicle and close your eyes, and literally tell when you cross the county line. Our roads are terrible. You can drive around and look at all the empty buildings that were once thriving businesses. We run business off instead of attracting it. Why is that
If elected, what would you do to fix the things that are not working?
CB: If I am re-elected as your 6th District Magistrate, I will continue working on all of the things I previously mentioned. I will be more vocal, ask harder questions, do more research, and keep these issues at the top of everyone’s mind until we work through them. I will advocate for the cities of our community, and for the redevelopment of tornado impacted areas.
JU: If I am elected, my focus will be on the areas that need attention, not pet projects. The cities have council members and mayors to address their needs. Magistrates work for the county, not the city. No one person can fix everything, but I will work with all the magistrates to find ways to entice good paying jobs to locate in our county, not just ones that pay barely above minimum wage. Then you will see real growth in our county.
What do you feel should be the priorities for a magistrate?
CB: I think the priorities of a Magistrate should be accessibility. Magistrates should be accessible to the public and other elected officials, and they should take the time to listen to each individual’s concerns. I think it is important that a magistrate research every issue thoroughly before making a decision, and ask difficult questions when they are necessary. It is important that each Magistrate remember that they work for the people of their district, not for the Judge or the other magistrates, and they must act in the best interest of those they represent. Finally, it is vital that magistrates always follow and work within the law.
JU: A magistrate works for the taxpayers in the county. Being on too many committees distracts from a magistrates purpose. The definition of committee is: Talk it to death until its no longer an issue. As magistrate I will prioritize the needs of the tax payers in the district. Plain and Simple.
What do you feel should be the priorities for fiscal court?
CB: There are a few main things the Fiscal Court should focus on over the next four years. First, we need to be mindful of the budget when building the SportsPlex, we have committed to this project but it is important that we do not exceed our means. Secondly, we need work on Economic Development, Workforce Development, and rebuilding the devastation. Third, we need to invest in our smaller incorporated cities by sharing some of our grant money. They are part of Hopkins County too, and their growth will increase our tax base. Lastly, we must use some of this grant money for black top roads and broadband in our rural areas. These priorities should be our focus moving forward, and there is not one that is more important than another, they are all keys to our growth as a community.
JU: Working together to make Hopkins County not just safe and prosperous, but a place where people want to live and raise their families. Make it a place where businesses want to locate and be a part of. Ensure that ALL areas of the county are treated fairly where the funds are concerned.
What do you believe is a magistrate’s role in working with the judge-executive’s office? Other elected officials?
CB: It is so important to our community that we operate as a team. It is important that we utilize all the unique skills, opinions, and expertise that we have as a group to make the most informed decisions possible for our community.
We must be willing to listen to one another, to work together, and realize that each of us have one vote and one opinion. We must hear the opinions of our peers and be able to sift through all the information available to come to a group decision. We must work together as one, there is no I in team, and we can accomplish so much more if we set our differences aside and work together as one unit, without trying to circumvent one another.
JU: A magistrates role is the same regardless of what elected official she or he is working with. They should try to work together for the common good, but always be a voice for the taxpayers in their district. Its ok to compromise, but never surrender to special interests. Remember who elected you!
