The Madisonville Community College will host a health and wellness community open house on Friday to share information about the program.
The open house will be from 2-5 p.m. at the simulation home on the Health Sciences Campus near Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville.
Dr. Jay Parrent, the vice-president of administration for MCC, said this event is a wonderful opportunity for the community to interact with the healthcare programs and gain valuable information on safety, health, and aging in place.
“Our faculty love connecting with the community, and this is a perfect way for them to share their knowledge and expertise,” he said. “I hope the community sees this event as our commitment to healthy living and as another example of how we want to engage with citizens.”
The goal of the event is to share with the community important information about home safety, aging in place, medication safety, backyard safety, and more.
College representatives will also be discussing CarFit, an educational program created by the AARP, AAA, and the American Occupational Therapy Association, to help older adults ensure that their vehicles fit them appropriately and to increase overall safety behind the wheel.
Home Instead, Baptist Health Deaconess, Superior Vans, and the Medical Center Ambulance service will be on-site to share information and provide demonstrations that support healthy living.
Representatives from the college’s emergency medical services/paramedic, nursing, occupational therapy assistant, physical therapist assistant, and respiratory care programs will be present to share information and answer any questions.
All members of the public are invited to attend.
