If you are looking for a job, the Paducah Adecco team is holding a job fair at the Pennyrile Forest State Park, in Dawson Springs, on March 1, from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m. to locate new associates to join the Park staff.
Current job openings are hotel front desk, housekeeping, cook, recreation, beach attendant, boat attendant, groundskeeper and maintenance.
Pennyrile Forest State Park spans 15,331 acres and offers a variety of activities and events for the community and tourists to enjoy. For lodging options, people can choose from lodge rooms, campsites or cottages.
Please be sure to bring two valid forms of identification. If you are interested or looking for more information about the job fair please call 270-797-3421.
