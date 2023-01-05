Kentucky was selected by the federal government for a nearly $36 million grant to support families and the state’s economy by ensuring more children are ready for kindergarten.
Governor Andy Beshear said his administration has always put education first, and that starts with the youngest student, so they have the strong start in school and life they deserve.
“This is an investment in our kids and also in our future workforce and economy,” he said. “It’s personal to me as a dad because I want all of our kids to have the best opportunities possible right here.”
The Office of Early Childhood Development Preschool Development Birth through Five grant will provide Kentucky with $11.9 million each year over three years. When a child enters kindergarten ready for school there is an 82% chance that a child will master basic skills by age 11 compared with a 45% chance for children who are not school ready.
These funds will help the commonwealth develop and expand early learning programs, build an early childhood education workforce talent pipeline and expand access to high-quality education for children most in need.
Kentucky Education and Labor Cabinet Secretary Jamie Link said the funding strengthens the economy with high-quality early childhood education for our future workforce while meeting today’s concerns of working parents with young children.
The $36 million federal award will build on a $10.6 million PDG b-5 grant to Kentucky in 2019.
Dawson Springs Independent Schools Superintendent Leonard Whalen said they will welcome any funding they can get to keep pushing that program forward.
“The importance of early childhood education is tremendous,” he said. “We will gladly try to utilize some of those funds to help us push forward.”
Wendy Mitchell, the Hopkins County Schools director of Elementary and Title 1, said kindergarten readiness is where a child learns things they should know and be able to do when they start kindergarten.
“The more prepared children are both academically and emotionally for kindergarten, the more successful learners they will become,” she said.
Some examples of kindergarten readiness pre-academic skills are counting to 10, being able to say the alphabet, using scissors, holding a pencil correctly, writing their own name, and identifying colors.
“Just as important are social and adaptive skills, such as independently going to the bathroom (including buttoning clothing and washing hands), opening lunch packaging, answering questions, holding a simple conversation, taking turns, and following one- or two-step directions,” said Mitchell.
