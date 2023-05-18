As the sixth leading cause of death in the county, dementia affects a lot of people, but not many know that there are resources that can help.
The Paragon of Madisonville and the Hopkins County Family YMCA will have a Hopkins County Dementia Resource Day from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 3 at the YMCA.
Alex Strein, the Paragon executive director, said she had the idea for a resource day because so many people in the area have Alzheimer’s or other types of dementia and don’t know where to turn for help.
“It is something that has affected me in my family and knowing that there were resources out there that we didn’t know about,” she said. “I wanted to give other people the opportunity to come out and learn more about the disease process and learn about other things that might be available to help them as a caregiver or as the person living with dementia.”
Strein said dementia is the only one in the top 10 leading causes of death that does not have a treatment or a cure. It is a progressive brain disease, so eventually the brain will atrophy to the point where it can’t function properly.
While everyone misplaces their keys or walks into a room and forgets why they walked into the room, she said people shouldn’t start to worry until it impacts daily life.
“There is a big difference between ‘I lost my keys’ and ‘I forgot what my keys do,’ ” she said.
The company, Second Wind Dreams, will be coming out to offer people a chance to try their virtual dementia tour.
Strein said it gives people an opportunity to go through a few minutes of what it might be like for a person living with dementia.
“They do some sensory deprivation stuff and kind of go through scenarios and processes so people can understand more of what it is like to live with Alzheimer’s or another dementia,” she said. “A lot of people who have gone through the tour have said it is life-changing, and it really helped them understand what it was.”
There will be other businesses set up to answer questions about dementia and hand out resources like CenterWell Home Health, Health First Community Health Clinic, KORT Physical Therapy, and Signature of Hartford.
Strein said this resource day is to get people talking about dementia because there is still a stigma around it. People don’t want to accept they have a problem.
“I want people to know that it is okay to reach out for help, and there are other people who are struggling with this too,” she said.
While there is no definitive way to prevent dementia or treat the disease, there are a lot of things that can reduce the risk. Strein said this event is a great way to learn about those options. The event is free and open to the community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.