With construction work at Hopkins County Schools and Dawson Springs Independent Schools completed, or at least most of the way completed, students returned to class on Wednesday across Hopkins County.
Lenny Whalen, Dawson Springs Superintendent, said the first day of school went exceptionally well.
“People are just excited to get back,” he said. “People were just super happy to be back.”
Dawson Springs Schools had a delayed start time because of HVAC replacement in the high school and middle school building. Whalen said this delay was something they had planned for when creating the 2023-24 school calendar.
He said the only change the late school start date affected was fewer days for fall break in October.
“We just have a couple of days off in October,” said Whalen. “That was the main adjustment we did.”
Hopkins County Schools had a delayed start time because of construction going on at Hanson Elementary.
Superintendent Amy Smith said they were excited to finally make it to the first day of school.
“When you see those students arrive with smiles on their faces and eager to begin their new school year, everything else disappears because we are here for the kids,” she said.
The delayed start time caused the school board to switch to the variable calendar, rather than the traditional calendar.
Smith said that change means the school district has to have the students in class for 1,062 hours rather than a specific number of days.
“It won’t impact our fall break, spring break, or Christmas break,” she said. “They still look the same.”
Smith said the only change is that the school day is seven minutes longer. Students begin class five minutes earlier and end two minutes late.
Despite the school start delay, Smith and Whalen were glad the first day of school ran so smoothly. Both superintendents said they are excited about the new school year.
