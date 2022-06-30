The Dawson Springs Community Center is accepting registration forms for the Dawson Springs BBQ 5K, which begins at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 23 at the community center.
Donnie Dunbar, the race director, said this fundraiser benefits the community center and the Dawson Springs Independent School Cross Country team.
“None of us who work on it gets paid anything,” he said. “We are doing it for the town and the school.”
The race started many years ago when a teacher at the school would have an impromptu 5K on the square every morning during the BBQ as a homecoming.
Dunbar said he would have about 40 to 50 people show up to the race, and when he retired from the school system, Dunbar took it over.
He said the course is one the center has been using for years. It is an out and back course, so it will start and end at the community center.
About 60 to 70% of the course goes through parts of Dawson that were affected by the December tornado, he said.
“The people who were there last year and haven’t been back, it is going to be an eye-opening experience,” said Dunbar.
Anyone who is five years old to 70 plus can participate in the 5K, he said. They have even had families with strollers participate.
Awards are given by age group to the top three fastest male and female in each age group. Awards also go to the fastest overall male and female in the 39 and below age group and the 40 plus age group.
Dunbar said the overall winners will get a piggy bank from Planters Bank, while the first, second, and third place in each age group will receive a medal with a pig on it.
The deadline to register for the 5K and get a T-shirt is Tuesday, July 5, and the cost of registration is $25. Dunbar said they will also accept registration the day of, but a T-shirt is not guaranteed.
“That day if you are local and pick a T-shirt up that is great. If not, we will try to ship it to you, but we would like a donation to cover the cost of t-shirts if you sign up that day and we don’t have any,” he said.
To register for the Dawson Springs BBQ 5K, visit the Facebook page and click the blue sign-up button on the right.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.