It looks like the on-again, off-again heat wave Hopkins County and the tri-state area has been dealing with for the past two weeks is almost over.
David Blanchard, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Paducah, said there is a weak cold front coming to help cool down the temperatures.
“Periodically, you can get a cold front coming in the summer, and that does tend to lower the overnight temperatures if it is strong enough,” he said.
The forecast for today is partly cloudy with a high of 89 with a low of 64 tonight. Friday is sunny with a high of 89 and a low of 66.
The hot weather comes back again for a brief appearance on Saturday with a high of 95 and a low of 74. There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms Saturday night bringing a cool front back in.
Sunday’s forecast is partly cloudy with a high of 92 and a low of 65. The cooler weather returns Monday and Tuesday, with highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s.
Blanchard said it might warm up to the upper 80s by the middle of next week, but this should be the last high temperatures for the month.
“The heat wave is going to end for a while now, but we could have another one. July is the hottest month of the year,” he said.
Even though the high temperatures are almost over, it is important to still take precautions until it passes. Anyone working outside should take frequent breaks in the shade and stay hydrated, he said.
Make sure pets have enough water and proper shade when outdoors and check on elderly neighbors or relatives to make sure they are staying cool.
