This Saturday there will be a free women’s conference for all those who are seeking God and how He can change your life.
Misti Hallum, Event Coordinator for the Mountain Mover’s Conference, said that this is completely free and the doors are open to anyone and everyone.
The event is a day where women can come together and listen to several speakers share their journey through life. There will be a discussion panel with different topics that pertain to women and how to make the most of their every day. Local ladies will be sharing their testimonies and how God has moved and changed their lives. After the discussion there will be a full worship service followed by the main speaker and a free catered lunch.
“This is the second year holding this event,” Hallum said. “Last year went over so well, we moved to The Ballard this year since it is much bigger. We hope to continue to have more. Last year we have 80 women and so far right now, we already have 205 registered.”
While registration is not necessary it is preferred as it helps to plan for seating and food arrangements.
“Everything we have planned was for 200, but we have already exceeded that, which is great, the earlier you register the more we can accommodate.”
If you or someone you know is interested in attending visit Life Apostolic Church on Facebook, all of the information and a link to register can be found there.
“This is a day open for everyone, whether you go to church or not. Come enjoy a day of celebrating and worship.”
The doors will open March 11, 2023, at 11a.m. with the conference starting at 12:30p.m.
