Carving 1

An example of what can be made using the VCarve software and the CNC Router.

 Submitted photo

Kentucky Movers and Makers has announced that a new hands-on workshop class will be happening in September, giving students a chance to try out some advanced design technology.

The CNC Router 101 wood carving class will be offered from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9 at KY Movers and Makers.