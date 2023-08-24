Kentucky Movers and Makers has announced that a new hands-on workshop class will be happening in September, giving students a chance to try out some advanced design technology.
The CNC Router 101 wood carving class will be offered from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9 at KY Movers and Makers.
Melanie Tapp, the business relations director, said KY Movers and Makers is committed to fostering creativity and skill development within the community.
“The CNC Router is an exciting piece of technology that allows artisans to bring intricate designs to life on a variety of materials.,” she said. “From personalized signs to intricate carvings, the possibilities are endless.”
The class is exclusively available to individuals ages 18 and above, catering to both beginners and woodworking enthusiasts. Some basic computer knowledge is helpful. The class is an opportunity for participants to delve into computer numerical control technology and woodworking.
Attendees will have the chance to gain practical experience using Vcarve software and the CNC Router, an advanced machine that allows for precision carving and cutting on various materials, especially wood.
The class will be led by experienced instructors Brian and Terri Turner through the process step-by-step.
“This unique experience will empower attendees to explore their creative potential and bring their woodworking visions to life,” said Tapp.
