Dawson Springs officially has a new city clerk.
After serving as Assistant City Clerk for the past four years, Amie Thomas was appointed as City Clerk by the Dawson Springs City Council at its meeting on Tuesday evening. The town’s previous clerk, Janet Dunbar, retired on Oct. 31 after 13 years of service to the city.
The City of Dawson Springs, in conjunction with the Main Street Program, will be hosting the annual Christmas Parade on Sunday, Dec. 4 at 5:30 p.m., Thomas announced. The theme for this year’s edition of the parade is “Count Your Blessings: Dawson Strong.”
Local businesses, schools, churches, organizations, and individuals are encouraged to participate. Entries must be submitted to the City Clerk’s office by 4 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1. Entry forms can be obtained at the City Hall Annex during regular business hours.
“Each entry must have at least one person in costume, riding or walking,” said Thomas. “Prizes will be given for Mayor’s Choice, Main Street’s Favorite, and Best of Theme.”
Winners will be announced as they parade by the grandstand that evening. “Entries are to assemble at the First Christian Church on Eli Street between 4 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. for judging will begin at 4:30 p.m.,” Thomas continued. “No Santa Claus, please--he will be invited by the City of Dawson Springs.”
Tuesday’s council meeting began with an update from Tammy Workman on behalf of the Dawson Springs City Park Board.
Workman presented the council members with a blueprint of proposals for the rebuilding of the municipal park. Included in the Board’s plans are an assortment of baseball/softball/t-ball fields, three playgrounds, a pool and spray park, a walking trail and bike path, a couple of pavilions, soccer field, tennis, pickleball, racquetball, and basketball courts, a new location for the BBQ pits, concession stands, and a space reserved for a future skate park. Workman estimates that this proposal will come at a cost of $5,476,550.
To date, Workman explained the City has received donations earmarked for the park totaling $74,100. This amount includes scoreboards ($24,000), a $50,000 donation from Horses of Hope, and a $100 check from a private citizen.
“On the map, you’ll see that we moved the concession stand,” Workman said. “By moving the concession stand, we will save $40,000 on light poles alone.”
“Are you planning on putting up the steel poles?” asked Mayor Chris Smiley.
“Yes,” replied Workman. “And by moving that concession stand, we’ll only have to install 25 poles instead of 39.”
Other park Board members in attendance providing insight on plans to the council were Jordan Dalton (representing the Dawson Springs Youth League), councilman-elect Jesse Robinson, Rebekah Dalton, Amanda Scott, and Kristin Merrill.
The Park Board members were in agreement that these plans will be completed in phases, will be finished in large part due to donations, and will take several years. The council authorized Workman to proceed with procuring the legal documents necessary to accept donations in order to begin work on the park.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.